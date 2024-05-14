Chance to catch our breath: Few days of calm, sunny weather before another unsettled period

Daniel Phillips

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a chance for us to catch our collective breath.

Storms have pummeled the area over the last few days, and the start of this latest stormy pattern goes all the way back to last week.

Which is why the sunny skies through the middle of the week will feel like a treat.

Clouds have lingered into early Tuesday morning but there's progressively more sunshine expected through the day.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s in the afternoon but it will feel much drier outside and should ultimately be pretty comfortable.

The dry air will lead to lows dropping into the low 60s making Wednesday morning particularly pleasant.

Daniel Phillips

We're still waiting on that first 90 degree day and it looks like we'll have another shot to get there on Wednesday.

Plenty of sunshine and dry air will increase temperatures for the middle of the week and give us one last day of calm before diving back into an unsettled pattern.

Moisture will build up through the day on Thursday and showers and storms will return to the area Thursday evening.

Daniel Phillips

There's currently a Marginal Risk for severe weather but it doesn't look, at this time, that we'll see storms as strong as the one that moved through Monday.

Showers will persist on and off into the weekend before quieting down again on Sunday.

Next week looks fairly quiet with plenty of sunshine and temperatures consistently pushing into the 90s.