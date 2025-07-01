Building heat, slight rain chances into the 4th

Full summer heat and humidity will be on display in Acadiana into the 4th of July weekend, with a better chance of afternoon storms returning Sunday into next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Weak high pressure aloft combined with some Saharan dust will keep it hazy, hot and humid for Acadiana...and with a more northerly winds developing this week, we could see temperatures rise into the mid-upper 90s into the front end of the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for highs Wednesday to push the mid-90s with heat indices creeping up into the 102-107° range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There looks to be a slight risk of some thunderstorms primarily late afternoon into the early evening Wednesday with rain chances for most in the 30% range.

Thursday, the 4th and Saturday look be be quite hot with highs reaching the mid- to perhaps upper 90s while the chance of a cooling afternoon storm looks to be in the 20% range.

By Sunday, a weakness and or very weak upper low will drift into the region from the east which should allow for a better chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with a similar pattern continuing into next week.

Latest KATC 10 Day Forecast

There's a little action in the tropics, but nothing to worry about for Louisiana at this time.

See the tropical outlook below: