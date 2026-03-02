Blood moon or muddy moon Tuesday morning?

The threat of fog and some clouds may mar the viewing of the last "total" lunar eclipse that Southern Louisiana will be treated to until December 31, 2028.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Unfortunately for much of South Louisiana and Acadiana, we're expecting roughly 60-70% cloud cover and areas of fog should redevelop later tonight...but some of us may get lucky!

Rob Perillo/KATC

The total eclipse begins locally at 5:04 am and will end at 6:02 am with the moon setting in the penumbral stage at 6:34 am.

What makes the eclipse extra special is that it will be setting during it's eclipse phase. This special sun/moon opposition alignment is called a "selenelion"!

Rob Perillo/KATC

While technically possible at every total lunar eclipse, selenelion events are rare for any specific location, and will be seen farther toward the Western US where moonset will be later.

With any luck, perhaps the fog and clouds are not too thick giving us an atmospheric filter leading to a darker, muddier red moon...we'll see...or not...

—————————————

Meanwhile, Acadiana's spring pattern will continue into the weekend with introduction of a few isolated showers (20% or less) beginning Wednesday through Friday as weak upper disturbances approach from the southwest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Spring temperatures will continue with highs in the lower 80s while night-time lows moderate up through the 60s in the days ahead.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By this weekend, the prospects of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms should increase with deeper moisture and more instability come in place...rain chances could improve to 40% or better this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, the spring severe weather season looks to kick off later this week from Texas to the Plains through the weekend, with severe risks likely to continue (and some spots, level up) beyond the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Louisiana and Acadiana may see it's turn with a large scale "event" a week from Wednesday, March 11 (give or take a day), but it's too far out for any real specifics....just putting it on your radar so to speak!

It's that time of year.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

\