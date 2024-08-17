Blazing temperatures bring the weekend to a close

The heat remains turned all the way up to close out the weekend, with Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warning's posted across Acadiana.

Evangeline, St. Landry and parishes to the north and east will be under the Excessive Heat Warning with the heat index pushing 115 in the afternoon.

The rest of the region will likely see a heat index between 108 and 112 through the hottest parts of the day.

Daniel Phillips

Skies for the most part will remain clear and rain chances will be minimal at best, isolated showers will obviously be possible but not likely.

This will continue into early next week before some drier air moves in on Tuesday.

That should break the current heat wave and while the highs will still be in the 90s they'll be closer to average than the last several days and the morning will be pleasant.

It doesn't look like the dry spell will last as moisture returns to the area and bumps those rain chances by the end of the week.