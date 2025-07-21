Blazing heat kicks off the week, soaking showers ends it

Daniel Phillips

This week is set to be a tale of two forecasts with both some of the summer's most intense heat so far to start the week, followed by another multi-day round of tropical showers by the weekend.

Heat is going to be the major issue for the next couple of days with the Heat Index expected to sit between 105-110 in the afternoon and it wouldn't be surprising to see a heat advisory posted in parts of Acadiana by the end of the day.

The high pressure that is bringing the heat will keep showers at bay, so we'll leave the rain chances down around 10% for the next few days.

We'll stay very quiet for the first half of the week before we see a return of some deep tropical moisture.

Similar to last week a surge of moisture is going to move west along the coast sparking widespread showers and storms by the week's end.

It's a little too early to talk specific numbers but we'll be monitoring, once again, for flooding potential.

