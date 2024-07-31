Blazing heat continues across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

The heat is on and it's blazing.

Temperatures have been on the rise this week and that continues again on Wednesday with another Heat Advisory issued for Acadiana.

Heat index values will sit between 105-110 during the hottest parts of the day, so make sure you're staying well hydrated.

Showers will remain out of the forecast for the rest of the week, with only a few very isolated showers possible.

Daniel Phillips

There's not much change expected the remainder of the week as high pressure dominates the Gulf Coast states.

We're still watching a wave in the tropics which is expected to become a depression over the weekend, but it looks like it will remain in the Atlantic.