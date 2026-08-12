Blazing heat and dry condtions on tap for next several days

Daniel Phillips

A major ridge of high pressure has build up across the Gulf Coast and this thing doesn't look to be moving any time soon.

That means locally we'll see temperatures soaring with rain chances dropping and a string of days that may warrant a heat advisory.

Highs on Wednesday will sit in the mid 90s with a heat index which will approach between 105 and 108 this afternoon.

Rain chances will remain minimal, never getting higher than about 10% over the next several days.

There's very little change to this forecast through the weekend or even next week.