Bitter cold temperatures sink in to start the work week

Daniel Phillips

After all the excitement of the weekend forecast all Acadiana is left with Monday morning is bitter, bitter cold.

As of this writing wind chill values have dropped down into the low teens and are continuing fall along with the temperature.

Strong northerly winds have been responsible for the dramatic wind chills but has also been mostly successful drying out the roads and keeping them ice free.

There may be a few isolated patches of ice around areas that are protected from the wind so a little extra caution couldn't hurt, but mostly the roads seem to be fine.

According to DOTD there are no road ice related road closures in Acadiana.

Temperatures will finally crawl above freezing closer to lunch time today as the last of the clouds clear out and the sun emerges.

Highs will remain in the upper 30s and we'll drop down again into the upper teens/low 20s overnight.

This will be a fairly prolonged period of cold for us in Acadiana with the next several nights getting to at least freezing and another brief cool down on the way later this week.

Overall the forecast looks most quieter than it did last week and we should get plenty of sunshine over the next few days.