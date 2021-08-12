Better Chances For Storms Thursday

Summer weather continues across Acadiana, but showers and storms will be more likely, so temperatures won't be quite as warm as earlier this week. The air mass is less stable today, so it will only take a little daytime heating to get showers and thunderstorms going.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Expect some sunshine for the early part of the day. Temperatures will hit the low 90s late this morning, with showers and thunderstorms developing by midday. Moisture levels are high, so any storms that develop have the potential for dumping some heavy rain. Look for some areas to pick up as much as two inches of rainfall. This pattern should take us into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the lower 90s.

KATC Thursday 4am Advisory for Tropical Depression Fred

Fred has been interacting with land and was downgraded to a tropical depression Wednesday. As Fred moves back into the waters, there's a bit of a chance for redevelopment. Right now, land is impacting the system, and moderate wind shear will keep it struggling for the next 1-2 days. If it reaches the eastern Gulf of Mexico and stays away from the Florida peninsula, it might have a chance for strengthening. The forecast cone isn't any different than the past few days, the intensity levels at landfall are slightly lower.

KATC Disturbance 95L

Another wave in the Atlantic has some potential for development over the next several days. This wave will likely continue on a westward track and could bring heavy rains and gusty winds to the Leeward Islands this weekend and early next week.