Bertha inland an weakening; back to high heat for Acadiana

Tropical Storm Bertha moved inland into Southeast Texas this afternoon and is weakening, so it'll be back to high summer heat for Acadiana in the days ahead.

As of 4pm Thursday afternoon tropical storm warnings were dropped for Acadiana with the exception of Cameron Parish until later this evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rob Perillo/KATC

Moving forward, it's back to a hot and dry summer weather for Acadiana starting Friday.

Bertha brought some gusty winds up to 30-35 mph for most of Acadiana Thursday with the usual intervals of tropical showers and sunshine...several times...

The primary Bertha issue for Acadiana was tides that peaked 2-3 feet above normal levels along the coast Thursday, but as of this afternoon tide level gauges at the Freshwater Canal and Amerada Pass were already dropping.

Minor coastal flooding was reported at Salt Point and Cypremort Point.

Winds and rain chances are expected to drop this evening with partly cloudy, hot and humid weather expected to return Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-90s Friday into the weekend with heat index values climbing back to 104°-108° through Sunday.

There could be a pop-up shower or two Friday into the weekend but chances of getting wet will be near 10% or less.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It gets hotter and dry into next week as an upper level ridge exerts more influence in our area.

As a result highs will be climbing back toward the upper 90s with heat index values pushing well into "Heat Advisory" and/or perhaps "Heat Warning" criteria, near 108°-114°.

Scattered showers and some storms look to return in the latter part of next week and/or the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there are no other suspect areas expected for the next 7 days.

Bertha Satellite Recap:

5 days of satellite imagery of Bertha reveals its struggle with upper northeasterly shear with most of the big storm clusters manifesting S/SW of the storm center.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It never got consistent storms near the center, thus, it really couldn't get going thankfully.

We'll see Bertha's name back on the list in 2032!