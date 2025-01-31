Beautiful Weekend Incoming: After the clouds clear Friday we'll remain sunny for the weekend

Daniel Phillips

After a round of wet weather overnight Acadiana will clear out and dry up as it heads into the weekend.

Once Friday morning's clouds clear we'll be left with plenty of sun and cooler conditions.

Highs will sit in the low 70s and upper 60s over the next few days with much lower humidity.

Winds will be strong and gusty out of the west on Friday driving in some of the dry air we'll be able to enjoy this weekend.

Plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday with a few clouds returning for next week.

While the weather should mostly be quiet next week it does look like it's going to be warm and muggy.