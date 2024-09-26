Beautiful weather to last through the weekend

Daniel Phillips

The long awaited front finally pushed through the area Wednesday night and all of that muggy air we've had the last few weeks has been pushed out.

Highs will sit in the mid 80s through the remainder of the week and lows will consistently get down into the 60s.

Biggest issue Thursday will be winds which will be gusty and out of the north around 10-15 mph but could gust as high as 25-30 mph.

We've got plenty of sunshine coming up over the next several days and not even clouds will be few and far between.

No major changes coming up either in the extended forecast.