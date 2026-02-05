Beautiful weather returns to Acadiana this weekend...

Daniel Phillips

After a wild couple of weeks in the weather world we have really settled down for the first full weekend of February, and with Mardi Gras around the corner it's right on time.

Thursday will be another chilly day with highs in the 50s and a slight breeze coming out of the north around 5-10 mph.

It'll still be chilly overnight with lows dropping down into the 40s, but at least through the foreseeable future we don't have any kind of freezes coming up.

Daniel Phillips

Lafayette's first parade of the Mardi Gras season will roll on Friday and you couldn't ask for a better forecast.

Those looking to make a full evening of it will want to make sure you grab a jacket, you may not need it at the start but you'll want it soon after the sun sets.

Similar conditions will exist for Rio's parade on Saturday and truthfully any events this weekend will have no interference from the weather.

Daniel Phillips

Showers will return by the middle of next work week with some light rain expected Wednesday and then possibly some thunderstorms again next Friday.

It's hard to get into too many specifics since we're so far out but if you like to plan ahead those are the days I would keep an eye on as we go through the forecast.

In the meantime though it's nothing but smooth sailing.