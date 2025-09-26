Beautiful weather on deck for the weekend

Daniel Phillips

We have an absolute stunner of a forecast coming up this weekend with cool mornings and dry afternoons.

Sunshine will be out through the weekend and next week with little in the way of any sky cover outside a few fair weather clouds.

The most exciting part of the forecast, however, is going to be the temperatures which will drop down into the low 60s starting tonight and for the next few evening.

Highs through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s, but with a lack of humidity we'll not have a heat index to worry about.

Beautiful weather for folks headed to the Cajun's game this weekend and we'll see the low 70s by the time the final whistle blows.

Sugarcane Festival in New Iberia couldn't have asked for a better forecast as it will stay this way through the weekend.

We'll continue to stay dry and mild through all of next week with temperatures remaining in the upper 60s over night and upper 80s during the day.