Beautiful weather expected through Mardi Gras

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana is set for a beautiful stretch of weather that will take us through Mardi Gras and into the remainder of the week.

After a weekend full of parties and parades the festivities continue with the Queen's Parade coming up tonight, and the forecast for it is looking great.

Partly cloudy skies with comfortable temperatures through the day and a nice cool down through the evening and overnight.

Fog will develop overnight Monday, and visibility may be fairly poor for the start of Mardi Gras.

Fog will be long gone by the time the parades start to roll and the rest of the day looks spectacular.

Highs will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies and a steady breeze coming in from the south.

Honestly it's hard to picture a better forecast for Mardi Gras so we'll be in for a real treat.

The rest of the week looks spring like with temperatures warming into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Looks like we'll get another cool down over the weekend, but temperatures are expected to stay around or slightly above average.