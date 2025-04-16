Beautiful weather across Acadiana after Tuesday's front

Daniel Phillips

A beautiful start to the day on Wednesday with fresh temperatures and a light breeze for us as we head to work.

It will stay very pleasant for the rest of the day with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

Winds will be out of the east through a majority of the day, but will start to become southerly overnight which will mean a warmer, muggier conditions on the way.

A little more cloud cover is expected by the end of the week with clouds mostly taking over for the weekend.

This is going to be a sign of things to come as we're expecting showers to return to the area early next week.

A series of disturbances will bring daily rain chances through Festival Week, with the heaviest showers expected on Wednesday.

It doesn't look like Festival will be a complete washout but we will be dodging showers through the festivities.