Beautiful sunny weather continues uninterrupted this weekend

Daniel Phillips

There's plenty to do, and beautiful weather to do it in across Acadiana this weekend.

Sunny, dry conditions will continue and while temperatures will warm slightly it will only be by a few degrees.

The mornings remain very pleasant down in the low 60s and as humidity stays low even as it warms up it still feels nice outside.

After a brief period to start next week where moisture increases a little another front will come through and knock temperatures back down.

There's no major changes expected in the extended forecast either as we continue to see warm, sunny days.