Beautiful fall weather expected to last through the weekend

Daniel Phillips

Thursday was a literal breath of fresh air.

Cool, dry air made it's way in behind that front and it finally felt like a nice fall day from start to finish.

Friday will be a continuation of that with morning temperatures down in the upper 40s and highs pushing into the low 70s.

Plenty of sunshine is in order for the next several days and the rest of the weekend looks similarly quiet.

Showers will return to the area late Monday/early Tuesday as our next front gets ready to move through the area.

As of Friday we're not expecting any severe weather or major flooding, but Wednesday was a good example of what one rouge cell can do so we'll monitor the radar closely.

Expect colder temperatures for the end of next week and we may even see areas in north Acadiana approach their first frost of the season if temperatures continue to trend down.

In the meantime enjoy the cool sunny weather we'll be getting this weekend.