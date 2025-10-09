Beautiful, cooler weather arrives in Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Going to keep it short and sweet this morning (and not just because I was running about 30 minutes late).

Mostly because there really is not a whole lot to talk about this morning.

The dry air will be coming in behind a front that finally moved through the area and it will help drive down those overnight lows.

Lows will consistently be in the low 60s/upper 50s through the weekend and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Winds will be picking up from the north today and we'll have some strong, gusty winds to contend with as we go through the day.

And honestly that will be about it for the foreseeable future.

We'll be fairly warm next week with temperatures once again flirting with 90 but the lows remain nice and cool.