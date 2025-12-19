Beautiful, cool weather across Acadiana wraps up the work week

Daniel Phillips

It'll be a beautiful, cool wrap up to the week with temperatures sitting in the low 60s through the middle of the afternoon.

Skies will remain clear into the weekend with a couple of nice sunny days in a row before the clouds return on Sunday.

We'll get another chilly night tonight as lows drop into the 40s but much more mild weather will set up over the weekend.

A few light showers and cloudy skies are expected on Sunday but that will be it for a little while with mostly sunny skies expected through Christmas week.