Beads, Fun, and Sun: Here's your Mardi Gras Weekend Forecast!

Happy Friday Acadiana!

Good News and Bad News for you, I know. It's early, let's focus on the good first, because it's really good!

The weather this weekend will be gorgeous, and we deserve it.

KATC Weather, Jobie Lagrange

This morning is starting off in the lower to mid 50s, and with sunshine returning the high will reach into the lower 70s. Clouds will begin clearing out of Acadiana, allowing temperatures to then drop back down through the night into tomorrow morning. Winds will be nice and mild from the north.

Saturday morning will start a little chilly with temperatures in the 50s. With clear skies the sun will be able to really warm us back up for a beautiful day Saturday. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Plan ahead when dressing to go out with that warm up in mind! Temperatures will drop back down into the lower 50s again Saturday night, as that heat radiates back up to the atmosphere after the sun sets.

Sunday will be another pleasant day and that's where we see the weather change a bit. Clouds will begin to move in with slight chance of light showers.

KATC Weather

The bad news is there is still a risk of severe weather for Mardi Gras Day into the following Wednesday. Exact timing is still undetermined. Aspects of the forecast that will influence the location of the impacts is still forming and we will have to watch it for a few more days to have a better idea. But it is a good idea to have a plan for rain for Mardi Gras! Stay closely tuned leading up to that day for weather updates.