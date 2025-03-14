Battered by job cuts, National Weather Service prepares for tornado outbreak

A massive severe storm system is expected to sweep through the central U.S. this weekend, bringing winds, rain, and potentially tornadoes.

The storm could also pose a challenge for the slimmed-down National Weather Service, which has cut numerous employees amid downsizing in the federal government. The agency is responsible for forecasting and issuing urgent weather warnings.

The National Weather Service is warning residents along the Mississippi River in Missouri and Illinois of potentially damaging tornadoes.

"The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes," the National Weather Service said. "There is an additional threat of F2-EF5 tornadoes over parts of the Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley. Furthermore, there is also an added threat of severe thunderstorm wind gusts of 65 knots or greater and hail of two inches or greater over the region."

The storms are expected to be fueled by extremely warm conditions. The forecast high of 81°F in St. Louis is considered 25 degrees above normal. After the storm sweeps through the region, temperatures could drop by up to 30 degrees on the backside of a cold front.

In addition to St. Louis, Des Moines, Iowa, Springfield, Illinois, and Peoria, Illinois, face the highest risk of severe weather. Potent severe weather is also possible on Friday in Memphis, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; and Lincoln, Nebraska.

The storm is not expected to die down on Saturday. Significant tornadoes and wind are possible, especially in the Southern U.S. New Orleans, Birmingham, Alabama; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Montgomery, Alabama, face the highest risks. Nashville, Atlanta, Columbus, Georgia; and Knoxville, Tennessee, also face a significant risk of severe weather.

After the Trump administration reportedly laid off hundreds of National Weather Service employees in late February, former staff from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sent an open letter urging lawmakers to protect NOAA and National Weather Service staff.

"The work NOAA leads safeguards the lives and livelihoods of all Americans, and this work is only possible through the efforts of the highly skilled and committed employees who work hard every day to serve the public," the letter read, in part.