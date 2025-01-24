Back to Normal: Temperatures continue to warm as roads see major improvements

Daniel Phillips

The piles of snow and ice continue to shrink across Acadiana as temperatures start to climb back to something more familiar.

Highs on Friday will likely get up to about 50 in the afternoon, and we'll only briefly dip below freezing again tonight.

Roads are vastly improved and so far we've avoided being at freezing so ice spots haven't had a chance to reform.

Canopy roads or roads with a lot of shade could still have some slick spots on them Friday morning, but most of the areas major roads all seem to be fine.

Sunshine will remain out for the next few days before clouds return to the area on Sunday.

Spotty showers will start up to end the weekend, and will continue on and off through next week.

There's been some rumblings online about another severe cold outbreak to start February but as of now there's nothing substantial that would validate that claim. (Image that, people lying and over-hyping on the internet, couldn't be)