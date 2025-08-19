August being August; scattered storms locally; tropics active in Atlantic

Acadiana's weather pattern is expected to remain in a very typical August pattern with up and down rain chances, while we continue to watch an active tropical Atlantic, but fortunately, with no threats currently for the Gulf.

In the near term, expect another mostly sunny and hot day Wednesday with a late afternoon/early evening risk of a few scattered thunderstorms...rain chances should be near 30-40%.

By Thursday, a weak upper tough will combine with a subtle increase in atmospheric moisture to yield a better chance of storms (50-60% or better) Thursday into Friday.

The weekend is looking drier and more stable with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-90s and rain chances down to near 10%.

Next week promises low rain chances to start on Monday with a better chance of afternoon storms coming toward next Wednesday/Thursday ahead of what could be a very, very weak frontal system.

With any luck, we could see our lows drop into the upper 60s roughly in 9-10 days...but remember a forecast 10 days out has just slightly better skill than flipping a coin!

The Atlantic Tropics remain active with a hurricane and two disturbances being tracked by the National Hurricane Center