As moisture moves through Sunday spotty showers possible

The moisture that has sat offshore will start to surge north on Sunday as an upper level low skirts along the coast line.

This will bring plenty of clouds into the area and possibly a few isolated showers through out the day, especially down along the coast.

We may get a few moments of heavy passing showers but ultimately any rain we get will be beneficial.

That low will try and lift north on Monday and could drag along some showers with it although it looks like most of it will be west of Acadiana.

Moisture is going to linger through the week keeping temperatures running a little warmer with highs hovering around 90 starting Monday and lasting until the end of the week.

Some drier air should move in in time for Festivals Acadiens et Creole which could lead to some spectacular festival temperatures.