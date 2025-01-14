Arctic blast likely for Acadiana into next week along with the possibility of a winter storm

The news of the day is that in addition to an arctic blast and an extended period of bitter cold (by Acadiana's standards), a winter storm may be possible a week from today, next Tuesday into possibly Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Here's a full suite of both the Euro and GFS models with potential wintry accumulations in Louisiana.

Best bet for Acadiana based on today's models is a sleet and freezing mix with accumulations possible that could make for hazardous travel and potentially crippling for a few days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Farther north could be an all accumulating snow situation!

Rob Perillo/KATC

DO NOT "ANCHOR" to this one forecast as there will likely be changes in either direction! The upper system that may generate this storm system is currently between Russia and Alaska!

Forecast skill a week out is still not very good, but when the models start getting in the same camp, it's time for us to pay attention and watch the model trends!

Stay with KATC for the latest.

Winter precipitation or not, temperatures in the 20s-30s will be likely Monday through at least Thursday with the risk of pipe busting, sub-freezing temperatures potentially lasting for a continuous period of 36-60 hours or nore...and that's minimally what Acadiana needs to prepare for.

Latest 10 Day Forecast