Another very cold night ahead with a slight warm up tomorrow

The forecast is pretty much set for the rest of the week. While we won’t be seeing any snow or rain, we are bracing for another batch of frigid temperatures!

Tonight, expect another freeze with temperatures dipping into the 20s and widespread frost likely.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, we’ll warm up into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A dry, cold front arrives Friday, bringing a surge of arctic air. Rain is not expected for us; it'll remain mostly in the Gulf. By Saturday and Sunday mornings, we’ll be dealing with multiple hard freezes with wind chills in the teens.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.