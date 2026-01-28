Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another very cold night ahead with a slight warm up tomorrow

Posted

The forecast is pretty much set for the rest of the week. While we won’t be seeing any snow or rain, we are bracing for another batch of frigid temperatures!

Tonight, expect another freeze with temperatures dipping into the 20s and widespread frost likely.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

Tomorrow, we’ll warm up into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

A dry, cold front arrives Friday, bringing a surge of arctic air. Rain is not expected for us; it'll remain mostly in the Gulf. By Saturday and Sunday mornings, we’ll be dealing with multiple hard freezes with wind chills in the teens.

Euro Wind Chills Regional Rob.png
2Euro Wind Chills Regional Rob.png

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Breaking News Email Newsletter to receive the latest headlines to your inbox