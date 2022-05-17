Another Scorcher

High pressure aloft will rebuild over the next couple of days, bringing plenty of sunshine and lots of heat. Instability left over by a dissipating frontal boundary got a few storms going northeast of the area Monday evening, but more stable conditions are likely today. This would generally take away any rain chances. Drought conditions are in the moderate to severe range over a large part of Acadiana, so we could really use some rain.

KATC Drought Status as of May 10

Unfortunately, any pattern changes will be slow to come. A trough will dig across the west later this week, and a better chance for afternoon storms will return by the weekend. Some of this rain will be associated with a weak front scheduled to be near the area by Sunday.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

Temperatures will climb into the 90s though Friday, but may hold in the upper 80s this weekend as afternoon rains will hold the temperatures down. Models are still hinting at some tropical weather developing over the western Caribbean or southern Gulf next week. Not terribly concerned about it now, but we are approaching hurricane season quickly.