Another muggy and cloudy day for Acadiana with early morning fog and very low isolated shower chances

KATC Weather

This morning we are starting off with fog in the area, with some coastal areas seeing dense fog. This will begin to clear and lift, setting us up for another muggy and humid day in Acadiana. Temperatures starting out this morning in the mid to upper 60s.

Remember, when driving in fog, high beam or bright lights don't improve your visibility. It actually will make it worst as the fog will scatter the light more so drive safely!

Shower chances are non-zero, and sitting at around only 10%. Any showers that would manage to pop up would be isolated in nature and short lived and not everyone will see them.

Winds will be mild and continue to be out of the south at around 3-5 mph through the day, bringing in more of that moist air, and setting us up for another morning of fog tomorrow. We will keep our cloudy skies throughout the day and into this evening, keeping us pretty insulated, warm, and humid.

Lows tonight falling back into the upper 50s, possibly lower 60s again.

Wednesday a cold front will be approaching, bringing higher rain chances for Acadiana. Rain chances currently set at around 30%. Winds will be a big stronger as the front makes its way through.

This will set us up for a beautiful weekend! Sunny skies with more seasonable temperatures and drier air. Much better for celebrating your holidays!

I know everyone is keeping an eye on the Christmas Day forecast. Models are still suggesting chances of rain. This far out this can either be more enforced, or back off on odds of rain. So we can't commit to an exact forecast quite yet. But what does appear reliable is the likelihood of higher than average temperatures, and an absoute zero chance of sneaux.