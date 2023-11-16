Another Day of Clouds

Those gray skies just don't seem to want to go away! But there is some good news in the extended forecast. If you're enjoying the "winter look" with generally mild temperatures, you'll love today and Friday. Clouds are expected to stick around with highs in the upper 60s today, and lower to middle 70s by Friday. There will be more breaks in the clouds heading into Friday, which should help to warm our temperatures a little more.

KATC Next Three Days

Bigger changes are coming for Friday night into the weekend. A weak cold front will push through the region. This should help to break up the clouds and bring back some sunshine for Saturday. Highs are expected to run in the low to mid 70s Saturday. Clear skies overnight into Sunday morning will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 40s with some patchy fog, but Sunday's highs should reach the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

KATC Monday cloud bring thunderstorms into the region as a cold front moves through.

The Thanksgiving week will start on an unsettled note. Low pressure digging out of the southern Great Plains will push a cold front into the region on Monday. Chances for rain will be going up, even some thunderstorms are possible. There's a chance some storms could be strong or severe, but those details will be worked out as we get closer.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

It appears the front will go ahead and clear the area by Tuesday and it looks like the days leading into Thanksgiving will be cool and blustery. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday may only reach the upper 50s. Thanksgiving looks chilly, with temperatures starting in the upper 30s and lower 40s, with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.