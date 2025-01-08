Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another cold night/morning for Acadiana with rain on the way tomorrow

KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 01-08-25
freeze warning.jpg
lows tonight.jpg
24 hr.jpg
Daniel Three Day.png
freeze warning.jpg
GRAF Ice Forecast Acadiana.png
Posted
and last updated
Headlines - 2Font.png

It was another chilly day for Acadiana with some cloudy skies and high temperatures remaining in the 40s. Wind chills persisted leaving us feeling colder than that. A freeze warning is in effect for the following areas for tomorrow morning:

freeze warning.jpg

Below are expected values for tonight's low temperatures:

lows tonight.jpg

The pattern changes tomorrow when the tail end of a winter storm enters into Acadiana.

24 hr.jpg

Showers for Lafayette look to begin around 3-4 pm, and will continue into the overnight hours through Friday.

graf thurs 9pm.jpg
graf fri am.jpg

With temperatures of lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s, this is going to be a cold and uncomfortable rain. There may even be some sleet mixed in at the onset of the showers beginning.
We don't anticipate any frozen roadway issues or travel hazards with this event. Ice accumulations are forecasted to remain limited to northern Louisiana.

GRAF Ice Forecast Acadiana.png

The WPC has coastal parishes hatched in for a marginal risk of flooding with isolated areas likely to receive 1-3 inches of rain, possibly even some hot spot areas of 5+ inches.

ACCU.jpg

After the rain finally clears out after Friday, we get a break from the weather roller coaster with more mild weather and temperatures warming into the 60s for our highs, with some cloud cover.

Daniel Three Day.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.