Another cold night/morning for Acadiana with rain on the way tomorrow

It was another chilly day for Acadiana with some cloudy skies and high temperatures remaining in the 40s. Wind chills persisted leaving us feeling colder than that. A freeze warning is in effect for the following areas for tomorrow morning:

Below are expected values for tonight's low temperatures:

The pattern changes tomorrow when the tail end of a winter storm enters into Acadiana.

Showers for Lafayette look to begin around 3-4 pm, and will continue into the overnight hours through Friday.

With temperatures of lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s, this is going to be a cold and uncomfortable rain. There may even be some sleet mixed in at the onset of the showers beginning.

We don't anticipate any frozen roadway issues or travel hazards with this event. Ice accumulations are forecasted to remain limited to northern Louisiana.

The WPC has coastal parishes hatched in for a marginal risk of flooding with isolated areas likely to receive 1-3 inches of rain, possibly even some hot spot areas of 5+ inches.

After the rain finally clears out after Friday, we get a break from the weather roller coaster with more mild weather and temperatures warming into the 60s for our highs, with some cloud cover.