Another cold front expected to move through Acadiana with a few showers

A few isolated showers possible tomorrow.

Invest 98L continues to strengthen as it moves westward across the Caribbean. It’s becoming more organized and has a good chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm within the next couple of days.

While the forecast models are a bit mixed, some show a westward track while most show it moving north across Hispaniola.

For us in Acadiana, no tropical development is expected, so we can breathe a little easier!

