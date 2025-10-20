Another cold front expected to move through Acadiana with a few showers

A few isolated showers possible tomorrow.
Invest 98L continues to strengthen as it moves westward across the Caribbean. It’s becoming more organized and has a good chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm within the next couple of days.
While the forecast models are a bit mixed, some show a westward track while most show it moving north across Hispaniola.
For us in Acadiana, no tropical development is expected, so we can breathe a little easier!
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.