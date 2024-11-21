Another Clear, Cool, & Sunny Day

Today's weather will continue to be beautiful and fall like. Highs will top out near 68 F with overnight lows falling back into the mid-to-low 40s. It will be a chilly morning, by this afternoon it will likely feel a bit warm due to the clear skies allowing the sun to really warm us up. It will drop quite quickly overnight, however. Once we lose our heating from the sun, we lose our heat from the day back to the atmosphere when there are no clouds to insulate and hang onto our heat, so be ready for a chilly night again.

Skies will remain clear throughout the day with winds much calmer than yesterday. Winds will remain around 5-7 mph out of the North, keeping our nice dry air in place. Definitely take the time to enjoy it, because we will see this start to change over the weekend and into early next week, where showers will begin to return.

This pattern will continue through Friday, where winds will gradually begin to shift to western/southerly, which will bring back in the moisture from the gulf. This will cause us to pretty quickly warm up through the weekend. Temperatures will remain as they are today for the next couple of days.

As for Thanksgiving next week, models are still playing around with the idea of rain late next week. We will continue to monitor this and provide details as it becomes more clear. Tune in tonight for Rob's full forecast breakdown looking ahead at next week.