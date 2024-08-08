And the heat goes on and on and on...

Daniel Phillips

Heat remains the biggest issue across Acadiana with the heat index once again pushing between 111-114 in the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect for the rest of the week during the hottest parts of the day.

Our recent dry stretch will continue for another few days with very low rain chances continuing into the weekend.

The summer forecast isn't a place to go if you're looking for change, and this is what it will look like for the next several days.

Locally the tropics are about as quiet as you can hope for in August, and long range models have kept the Gulf of Mexico quiet through at least next week.

And as we were saying at the start of the season we'll take any quiet week we can get.