Afternoon showers and storms continue through the week

Daniel Phillips

Tuesday's showers went a long way in helping us break out of the heat we had been trapped in since the weekend.

It's noticeably more comfortable outside Tuesday morning and, while it'll remain hot, temperatures will be much more moderate.

We will still get into the upper 80s/low 90s but the heat index should remain out of the triple digits.

Afternoon showers and storms will likely scatter across Acadiana again Wednesday which could have an impact on that evening commute.

Tuesday's weather used up a good bit of that latent energy so thunderstorms shouldn't reach the same strength as the did the day before.

Still though be mindful of heavy downpours, frequent lighting, and strong wind gusts.

It doesn't look like it will dry out all that much this week with widely scattered storms expected again Thursday and Friday.

The end of the week looks like it will stay fairly cloudy with everyone needing to keep an eye on the radar through the day.

In fact, it looks like this unsettled weather will continue on into the weekend, although Saturday and Sunday will likely see a bit more sunshine.