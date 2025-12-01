After the rain...cold; then more rain follows

After the rains across Acadiana overnight, expect dry, breezy and cold conditions to follow with lows getting close to the freezing mark by Wednesday morning.

It won't stay dry for long, with soaking rains very likely to return Wednesday night and continue into Thursday and perhaps early Friday.

In the near term, periods of rain will end toward daybreak Tuesday with up to 1-2" of additional rainfall for portions of Acadiana.

It will get colder again by morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s accompanied by a stiff north wind which should produce wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s Tuesday morning.

After some clouds early, look for sunny skies to return to the area, but will remain cold with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clear skies and light winds tomorrow night could set up for temperatures near the freezing mark Wednesday morning, with a light freeze most likely along and north of the Highway 190 corridor in northern Acadiana.

If easterly or southeasterly winds return sooner, low temperatures may be milder than the forecast above.

Nonetheless, if we hit the freezing mark early Wednesday it will be only be for a few hours and just a threat to pets and plants...no pipe worries.

Clouds will return Wednesday ahead of our next weather-maker that should bring more soaking rain to the area Wednesday night through early Friday.

An additional, 2-3" will be possible with our later in the week system, yielding rain totals for the week for most of Acadiana to be in the 3-6" range.

No severe weather is expected nor a substantial flooding threat, but the rains later this week could prompt some localized street flooding...pending on how the pattern evolves in the next day or two and future model guidance.

This weekend and much of next week look drier and seasonably cool. See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.