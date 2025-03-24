After stormy start to week a quiet pattern until the weekend

After stormy start to the week with severe storms pummeling Acadiana early Monday, a quiet pattern is expected this week until the chance of showers and storms returns Friday into the weekend.

The storms that impacted Acadiana this morning manifested into a meso-convective complex that bowed out as it blew west to east through Acadiana.

There were numerous reports across the area with tree branches and some damage, and there were sporadic power outages across the region.

Here's the 12 hour radar loop below:

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highest wind gust reported at the Lafayette Airport was 56 mph, reported twice, at 6:36 am and 6:39 am.

Gusts up to 60-80 mph looked to be common where the downburst wind damage occurred.

Rainfall, as expected, was sporadic between 1/4"-2/3" for most, but isolated amounts reached 3-4".

The pattern moving forward will be quiet, perhaps a little too quiet at night, allowing the chance of areas of dense fog to develop overnight into Tuesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lows (and dew points) by morning will be near 60°.

After morning fog and clouds Tuesday look for mostly sunny and warm conditions for the afternoon with highs pushing into the warm, low-mid 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Much the same can be expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Clouds will increase toward the end of the week with the chance of showers and thunderstorms developing Friday into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It remains unclear as to how the next series of weather-makers will pan out, but there could also be some sort of severe weather threat perhaps into Saturday and/or Saturday night early Sunday.

For now, see the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.