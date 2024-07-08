After Monday night, it's back to your normally scheduled summer forecast

While the remnants of the outer rain bands of Tropical Storm Beryl will impact Acadiana through Monday night into early Tuesday, the weather for the area is expected to settle down into a more benign summer pattern.

In the near term and as of Monday afternoon, a tornado watch was in effect for the western part of the state, as the eastern-most rain bands & squalls have been impacting the western part of the state.

Some of these bands will begin to move more eastward during the evening and overnight hours Monday.

While the risk of severe weather, primarily isolated tornadoes, may be possible overnight, the threat will be lower, in marginal risk, per the Storm Prediction Center, for most of Acadiana through daybreak Tuesday.

Look for a few rounds of tropical rain bands to slowly slide eastward through the area from late Monday afternoon through the overnight hours...rain chances are in the 80% range, but activity is expected to be occasional.

Rain totals for most areas should generally be less than an inch, but isolated spots could easily see 2-3" or more.

Drier, more stable air will move into the region into Tuesday afternoon, with rain chances dropping to near 20% or less through Thursday.

In the near term, a coastal flood warning and coastal flood advisory will remain in effect the Acadiana parishes for tides that will be near 1-3 feet above normal through Tuesday.

Weather-wise, it will get hotter again with daytime highs pushing closer to the mid 90s and heat indices in the 105° range into the weekend, along with the typical summer chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, there are no suspect areas expected over the next week.