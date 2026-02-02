After a frosty start Acadiana stays above freezing for the week

Daniel Phillips

That should be the end of freezing temperatures for a least a week or two.

After a bitterly cold weekend Acadiana will see temperatures will return to normal this week.

That's not to say we won't have some chilly moments, we've got a few nights this week down in the mid 30s but we should stay above freezing through the rest of the week.

We'll start that warm up this afternoon with highs getting into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine across the area.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will build overnight and we won't get the same amount of sunshine on Tuesday ahead of a weak front that's expected to move through Acadiana.

A few spotty showers will be possible in the late afternoon with heavier, more blanketing rain expected overnight into Wednesday.

We may get a few garden variety thunderstorms but nothing severe is expected, and flooding won't be an issue with only a half inch to an inch of rain expected.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures will dip for the back half of the week with highs in the 50s and lows in the mid 30s but we'll avoid another major cool down like this past weekend.

As we get into the first major Mardi Gras weekend of the season we'll see temperatures spring board back into the 70s with spring like weather through next week.