Acadiana's weather stays on a roll this week while Hurricane Oscar plagues portions of the Caribbean

Acadiana's quiet weather pattern will continue with seasonably cool nights giving way to sunny and warm afternoons.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The area is expected to remain under the influence of dry high pressure for the foreseeable future with afternoon temperatures and night-time lows warming as the week wears on.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It looks like there will be very little change through Halloween, but perhaps some showers could return to the area but this remains beyond the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

Meanwhile in the tropics, small Hurricane Oscar will plague Eastern Cuba through the next 24 hours while weakening to a tropical storm.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tropical storm, or near tropical storm conditions are expected for portions the Southeastern Bahamas early this week before moving out to sea.

Rob Perillo/KATC

More on Oscar:

Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet with no other suspect areas at this time.

