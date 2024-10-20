Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Acadiana's weather stays on a roll this week while Hurricane Oscar plagues portions of the Caribbean

ICAST Lows Tonight.png
Rob Perillo/KATC
ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
o1.png
o2.png
Posted
and last updated

Acadiana's quiet weather pattern will continue with seasonably cool nights giving way to sunny and warm afternoons.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

The area is expected to remain under the influence of dry high pressure for the foreseeable future with afternoon temperatures and night-time lows warming as the week wears on.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

It looks like there will be very little change through Halloween, but perhaps some showers could return to the area but this remains beyond the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

Meanwhile in the tropics, small Hurricane Oscar will plague Eastern Cuba through the next 24 hours while weakening to a tropical storm.

o1.png

Tropical storm, or near tropical storm conditions are expected for portions the Southeastern Bahamas early this week before moving out to sea.

o2.png

More on Oscar:

Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet with no other suspect areas at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.