Acadiana's heat reaches its peak this weekend before returning to normal

Daniel Phillips

The fever may be breaking this weekend.

After a brutal stretch of temperatures this week we may see those highs peak over the weekend before drifting back to normal (normal is still very hot).

Highs the next few days will push the closest to the century mark we've had all summer and the heat index on Friday and Saturday may warrant an Excessive Heat Warning, an escalation to the advisories we've had all week.

Daniel Phillips

Moisture is going to start to increase early next week which may lead to a return of spotty afternoon showers.

Once we start to see those become more common by the middle of next week we should see temperatures return to the low 90s and Heat Advisories will stop being issued.

Showers don't look to be prominent enough to erase some of our drought concerns but it will still be better than nothing.