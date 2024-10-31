Acadiana's Halloween festivities to be met with first rain in over a month

Acadiana is set to experience its first rainfall in over a month today, just in time for Halloween festivities. Showers are expected to begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening, so families should prepare by bringing raincoats and umbrellas before heading out.

Forecasters warn that some areas may experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds, which could affect outdoor activities. As neighborhoods prepare for Halloween, parents and trick-or-treaters are encouraged to stay updated on weather conditions and plan for potential delays or changes to their plans, especially if heavy rain persists.

Safety is a top priority tonight, and neighbors are advised to exercise caution on wet roads and sidewalks. Let’s ensure that all the little ghosts and goblins stay dry and safe tonight—rain or shine, Acadiana is ready for a spooky Halloween!

