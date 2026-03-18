Acadiana warms up as sunshine dominates the forecast

Daniel Phillips

Folks we're going to be getting into a stretch of the forecast where I'll rapidly be running out of things to say, the next ten days looks very quiet.

This isn't a complaint mind you, my job is significantly easier when the weather gets this way, but it does mean you will all need to get ready for some wandering tangents.

The quiet period really kicks off today now that temperatures will start climbing back to their seasonal range.

A cold start Wednesday will give way to a warmer afternoon, with highs pushing into the mid and upper 60s.

You will likely still want the coat this morning but have another layer ready to go for the warmer part of the day.

A brief period of mid day cloudiness will be sandwiched in between plenty of sunshine and sunshine will continue through the rest of the week.

As the sun shine temperatures will slowly warm up, returning to the 80s by Friday with lows crawling back up to the low 60s by the weekend.

You will pretty much be able to copy and paste this forecast for the next few weeks.