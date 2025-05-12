Acadiana to see its first taste of summer this week

Daniel Phillips

After everything we went through the last few weeks it's going to be so nice to have a quiet forecast for the next several days.

We've got one last day with temperatures a little below normal before we start to see the inevitable climb into summer.

Some of Sunday's clouds will linger into the first half of the day Monday, but gradually we'll see more and more clearing.

Once the sun breaks through Monday we'll remain pretty sunny through the remainder of the week.

We'll see temperatures make a push into the 90s by the end of the week , with each day gradually warmer than the one before.

Humidity will also increase through the week so it really will be our first taste of summer.

Mercifully we'll stay dry for a little, I love rain as much as the next guy but it'll be nice to not have to worry about it for a few days.

The local waterways could do with a little less rain as well as they're all flowing pretty high at the moment.

The Vermilion crested on Friday around 13 feet and it will remain in flood stage through the rest of the week, but levels are falling slowly.