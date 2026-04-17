Acadiana finally set to get some showers over the weekend

Daniel Phillips

It's been an incredibly quiet week in Acadiana so it seems appropriate that we'll wrap up this work week with one last round of quiet weather before change arrives.

That change arrives in the form of a front that's going to push through late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Clouds will build through the day on Saturday as the front approaches with a few isolated streamer showers possible in the late afternoon.

Daniel Phillips

The main line of showers will push through the region in the early hours of Sunday with a few thunderstorms and heavy downpours moving through Acadiana.

A few places may pick up a quick few inches of rain, particularly areas along and north of I-10.

There's a slim chance north Acadiana sees some isolated severe thunderstorms but most of the storms should remain below severe criteria.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures are going to take a major dip down into the 50s by Sunday morning with highs struggling to get out of the low 70s.

It will remain cool to start the work week but we'll be back to normal by the time Festival International gets going on Wednesday.

The forecast for Festival is looking more manageable than it was earlier this week.

We'll likely still have some showers we'll need to navigate but it is looking no where near the washout it was looking like earlier this week.