Acadiana faces another wet day to end the work week

Daniel Phillips

It's shaping up to be another wet day in Acadiana with tropical moisture lingering into the weekend.

Showers will be a little more scattered through the day compared to Thursday, but won't be as confined to a certain time period.

Rain will instead be on and off through the course of the day with the first round pushing in from the coast in the morning.

While plenty of showers will still be scattered about through the day on Saturday we'll gradually start to see rain chances tapering off.

A few pop up showers Sunday will give way to a hot couple of days to start the work week, before a surge of moisture returns by the end of next week.