A sunny Friyay for Acadiana, will it last all weekend?

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Happy FriYAY Acadiana. Weather is here to celebrate with some calm, mild conditions. High on our Friday will be in the mid 90s, with lows falling back into the 70s overnight.

Rain chances are very slight and isolated, not enough to ruin anyone's plans tonight, or this weekend.

If you're traveling this weekend, keep in mind these highlighted areas are under an Air Quality Alert due to elevated amounts of ozone, which can be harmful to sensitive groups.

And the best news? It's copy and paste all weekend! Saturday will be on the warm side, but hey, we'll take it! Highs will climb more into the upper 90s, with overnight lows again falling back down into the 70s, and no appreciable rain to plan for.

And that lack of rain has caused the drought monitor to kick on with our ACs, so something to also be mindful of.

The NHC has upgraded the potential of the disturbance emerging off of West Africa to a 40% chance of development in the next 7 days, the next name on the list is Gabrielle.