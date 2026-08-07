A scattering of showers expected to pop up through the weekend

Daniel Phillips

We've got another round of afternoon summer showers arriving today, and while they may not be as numerous as earlier this week they'll still make their presence known.

Be mindful of a few hefty downpours along with frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Storms should stay well below severe criteria and flooding doesn't look like it will be much of an issue.

Daniel Phillips

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny away from the thunderstorms, and temperatures are again expected to hover right around 90 in the afternoon.

We're getting a little drier air to move into the region on Saturday which will lower rain chances slightly, although they won't disappear entirely.

That dry air is short lived, however, as a surge of moisture will move back into the region on Sunday.

A slight uptick in rain is expected Monday and Tuesday but significant weather will remain out of the forecast.