A parade of fronts keeps cooler air in Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures have been subdued over the last couple of days across Acadiana, and with a series of fronts coming through it looks like we'll stay relatively cool through the month of January.

There's yet another front passing through on Thursday, meaning after spending the middle of the week right around normal temperatures will take another drop going into the back half of the week.

Clouds will build up through the day in anticipation of this front, and we may even get a few very light showers moving through the area tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Highs will remain in the low 60s across Acadiana today and tomorrow, but will be back down in the low 50s by Thursday.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures may return to the frost/freeze range by Friday morning but it doesn't look like we'll be getting any kind of serious cold moving into the area.

In fact our window for a real shot at some wintry weather seems to be closing, we're not the only ones either as most of the country has had a fairly mild winter.

We've seen drought slowly start to worsen across the area and could use a wetter pattern, but that doesn't look to be the case through the rest of the month.