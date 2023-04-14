A Nice Start to the Weekend

Clouds finally cleared Thursday afternoon, leaving us with a few hours of sunshine. Friday promises to bring considerably more sunshine, and warmer temperatures. It's a nice way to kick off the weekend, with high pressure in control. Temperatures will start out in the 50s and 60s, with some patchy fog. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 80s with light southwesterly breezes.

KATC Today's Forecast

The ridge will push eastward as a trough of low pressure develops to our west. Saturday will be warm and muggy with highs near 80. A cold front is scheduled to move through the area Saturday afternoon and evening.

KATC Storms will be rolling in Saturday evening

Some showers and storms will develop Saturday afternoon, but a stronger line of storms will push through with the front Saturday evening. There will be a chance for some severe weather, especially over northern sections. Rainfall totals should stay around an inch.

KATC Severe Storm Risk for Saturday

Sunday, skies will clear with fresh northerly breezes. Highs will stay in the low 70s for highs, then drop into the upper 40s by early Monday morning with clear skies. The early part of the week is quiet with cooler temperatures. Later next week looks unsettled with showers returning by Wednesday.